Fetch.ai Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $60.89 million and $6.60 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0816 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00089430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00066699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006894 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

