Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

EPD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. 106,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. UBS Group increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

