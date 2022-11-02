Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after buying an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

RPM International Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $94.94. 7,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

