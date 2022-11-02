Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 69,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 96,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.99. 196,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average is $89.94. The company has a market capitalization of $253.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $101.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

