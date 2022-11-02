Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 545.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,669 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,678,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,601,000 after buying an additional 595,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,980,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,346,000 after purchasing an additional 519,339 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329,521 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,794,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,986,000 after purchasing an additional 260,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares during the last quarter.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. 12,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

