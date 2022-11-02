Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $317,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 113.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 11,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.33. 4,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.60. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

