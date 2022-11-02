Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

DVY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

