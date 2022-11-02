Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 23.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.19. 26,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.65 and its 200-day moving average is $244.62. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

