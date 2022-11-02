Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,725. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

