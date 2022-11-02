Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,243 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,010,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,204,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,104,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.77. 797,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,897,984. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

