Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 535,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 129,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after buying an additional 62,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.63. The stock had a trading volume of 43,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,538. The company has a market capitalization of $248.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.68 and a 200-day moving average of $170.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $182.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

