Financial Contrast: Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) vs. Chase (NYSE:CCF)

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) and Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Chase shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Chase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and Chase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Energy Systems 0.70% 1.37% 1.00% Chase 14.26% 13.29% 11.40%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Energy Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orion Energy Systems and Chase, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than Chase.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and Chase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Energy Systems $124.38 million 0.45 $6.09 million $0.03 60.00 Chase $293.34 million 3.00 $44.92 million $4.74 19.64

Chase has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Energy Systems. Chase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Energy Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Orion Energy Systems has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chase has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chase beats Orion Energy Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S. Markets. It offers interior light emitting diode (LED) high bay fixtures; smart building control systems, which provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers; and LED troffer door retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings. The company also offers various other LED and HIF fixtures for lighting and energy management needs comprising fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it provides maintenance, repair, and replacement services; offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, installation, facility design commissioning, and recycling; and sells and distributes replacement lamps and fixture components into the after-market. The company serves customers directly and through independent sales agencies and distributors, national account end-users, federal and state government facilities, regional account end-users, electrical distributors, electrical contractors, and energy service companies. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies. The Industrial Tapes segment provides wire and cable materials; specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymeric asphalt additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and pipeline protection tapes and products. It sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

