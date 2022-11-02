Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,111 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 71.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Performance

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.75 on Wednesday, hitting $160.84. 157,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

