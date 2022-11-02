Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,135,809. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.70. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $87.61.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.