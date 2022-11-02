Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1,546.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.75. 116,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,723. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.