Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $63.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $63,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.27. 107,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

