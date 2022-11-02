Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $7.03 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,722 shares of company stock worth $42,037,379. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.27. 331,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,234. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

