Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.52. 153,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

