Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 228.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,609,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BLV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. 11,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,915. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

