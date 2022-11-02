Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,596 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 161.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded down $14.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.01. 9,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,762. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $441.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.12. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.25.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

