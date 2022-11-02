Firestone Capital Management Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.14. 61,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,181. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

