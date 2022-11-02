Firestone Capital Management Has $292,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Firestone Capital Management cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. 38,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,636. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16.

