Firestone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after buying an additional 1,371,115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

