Firestone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.84. 33,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,927. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

