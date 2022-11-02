Firestone Capital Management Sells 459 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Firestone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.5% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after buying an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,136,000 after purchasing an additional 312,084 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RSP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,443. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

