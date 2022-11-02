Firestone Capital Management Sells 861 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VEA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,318,240. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.

