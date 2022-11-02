First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Business Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,957.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

