First Commonwealth Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.97. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after acquiring an additional 180,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,916,000 after buying an additional 524,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,983,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.