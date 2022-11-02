First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Price Target Raised to $19.00

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. 4,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.43. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Northwest

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

In other First Financial Northwest news, VP Simon Soh sold 18,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $288,501.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,987.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 850.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 70,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

(Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.