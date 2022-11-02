First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.39

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 16418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $862.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.