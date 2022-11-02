First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Hovde Group

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Hovde Group to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMBH. Raymond James upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FMBH stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. 46,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,424. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

About First Mid Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

