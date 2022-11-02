First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Hovde Group

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Hovde Group to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMBH. Raymond James upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of FMBH stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. 46,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,424. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares
About First Mid Bancshares
First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.