First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Trimmed by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,439 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for 2.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of First Solar worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in First Solar by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,074 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,441 shares of company stock worth $298,333. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.70.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $149.09. The stock had a trading volume of 45,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,602. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.83 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $149.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

