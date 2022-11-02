First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57.

