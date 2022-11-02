First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 49,132 shares.The stock last traded at $93.35 and had previously closed at $93.87.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

