First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Shares Down 1%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.99 and last traded at $92.18. Approximately 37,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 70,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.13.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $105,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

