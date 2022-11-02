Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.06 Per Share

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

