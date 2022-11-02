Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 854014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Fission 3.0 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$22.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Fission 3.0 Company Profile

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. It holds a portfolio of 14 projects located in the Athabasca Basin. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

