FlatQube (QUBE) Price Hits $3.43 on Major Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, FlatQube has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $3.43 or 0.00016743 BTC on major exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $51.30 million and approximately $16,054.00 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.60259853 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,377.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

