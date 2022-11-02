FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Up 8.2% in October

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $186.64. 589,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

