Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.15

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 143555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Flex Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of Flex
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.
