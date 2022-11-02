Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.15

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 143555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Flex

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,302. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.