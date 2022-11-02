FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 7th

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

SKOR opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.