FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Shares Down 0.7%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.23 and last traded at $54.38. Approximately 24,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 26,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLTD. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

