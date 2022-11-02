Flow (FLOW) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $55.24 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00007827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flow

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,359,340,091 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

