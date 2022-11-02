Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. FMR LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,613 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,840,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,909,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,511,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Flowserve by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

