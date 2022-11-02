Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,541 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 67.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 1,023,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,952,800. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.