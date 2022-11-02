FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Short Interest Update

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 487,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

FormFactor Trading Down 1.0 %

FormFactor Company Profile

Shares of FORM traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. 936,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,741. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

