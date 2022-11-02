Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,400 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 731,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of FWONA stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,537. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

