Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 95.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.3% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 35,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,062. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

