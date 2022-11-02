Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.04 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

