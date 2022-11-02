Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $11.12 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.08% of Bio-Techne worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,014,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $302,472,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 657,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

TECH stock opened at $309.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $272.01 and a 52-week high of $526.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.66.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

